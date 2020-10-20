Will transform Mahbubnagar into Hyderabad in 10 years: V Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

MAHBUBUBNAGAR: Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud stated that Mahbubnagar city would be transformed into Hyderabad within the next 10 years. On Monday, he laid the foundation stone for the Rs 71 crore railway flyover bridge at Appannapalli Colony in the city. Speaking to the media, the Minister said that those who lost their lands and houses due to the railway overbridge would be compensated and given double bedroom houses.