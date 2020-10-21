STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1,486 COVID-19 cases, seven virus-related deaths reported in Telangana

Hospitals discharged 1,891 patients taking the recovery rate to 90.21 per cent which is an all-time high for the State.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1,486 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and seven deaths due to the deadly virus. The flood-hit area of GHMC recorded 235 cases, while Rangareddy recorded 112 cases. With this, the State’s active reached 20,686 cases.

The total cases in the State are now at 2,24,545. Meanwhile, hospitals discharged 1,891 patients taking the recovery rate to 90.21 per cent which is an all-time high for the State. In fact, the State is also seeing a new low in terms of the cases admitted in hospital with just 3,478 cases in hospitals.

Meanwhile, even though cases are stablising in most of the districts, in Bhadradri Kothugudem, the week-on-week rise is about 8 per cent as per the Centre for COVID Monitoring. They have calculated this based on cases of last week which was 534 and this week’s cases which stand at 576.

Recoveries in Kerala exceed new cases for third day straight

Kerala's total COVID-19 caseload crossed the 3.5 lakh-mark on Tuesday after 6,591 more people were found infected. The death toll also crossed the 1,200-mark on Tuesday with 24 more deaths. Meanwhile, 7,375 were discharged. 

Andhra Pradesh records 3,503 cases, 28 deaths; tally at 7,89,553

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 3,503 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,89,553. With 5,144 Covid-19 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries rose to 7,49,676. Meanwhile, 28 casualties took the toll to 6,481.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID cases
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp