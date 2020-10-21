1,486 COVID-19 cases, seven virus-related deaths reported in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana detected 1,486 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and seven deaths due to the deadly virus. The flood-hit area of GHMC recorded 235 cases, while Rangareddy recorded 112 cases. With this, the State’s active reached 20,686 cases.

The total cases in the State are now at 2,24,545. Meanwhile, hospitals discharged 1,891 patients taking the recovery rate to 90.21 per cent which is an all-time high for the State. In fact, the State is also seeing a new low in terms of the cases admitted in hospital with just 3,478 cases in hospitals.

Meanwhile, even though cases are stablising in most of the districts, in Bhadradri Kothugudem, the week-on-week rise is about 8 per cent as per the Centre for COVID Monitoring. They have calculated this based on cases of last week which was 534 and this week’s cases which stand at 576.

Recoveries in Kerala exceed new cases for third day straight

Kerala's total COVID-19 caseload crossed the 3.5 lakh-mark on Tuesday after 6,591 more people were found infected. The death toll also crossed the 1,200-mark on Tuesday with 24 more deaths. Meanwhile, 7,375 were discharged.

Andhra Pradesh records 3,503 cases, 28 deaths; tally at 7,89,553

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 3,503 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,89,553. With 5,144 Covid-19 patients being discharged, the total number of recoveries rose to 7,49,676. Meanwhile, 28 casualties took the toll to 6,481.