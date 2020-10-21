STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

The matter was posted to Nov 17 for further hearing.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Encroachment: HC notices to Collector, govt

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government, Nirmal Collector and Commissioner of Khanapur municipality seeking explanation for permitting private persons to allegedly raise illegal constructions on a government land at Thimmapur in Khanapur mandal of the district. 

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by Afreen Begum, a resident of Moghulpura in Khanapur, complaining that the revenue and municipal authorities are turning a blind eye when some private persons are resorting to illegal constructions on a government land and encroachment of a government school compound. The matter was posted to Nov 17 for further hearing.

Govt told to respond on mining at Chinthagattu

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government, State Pollution Control Board and five private companies involved in mining activities at Chinthagattu village in Hasanparthy mandal, Warangal, to respond to the contentions raised in a PIL case complaining that the quarrying operations in the village has been affecting human habitation and cattle living in the area.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to explain the rationale behind the decision in issuing quarrying lease permissions to the said private companies to operate and perform mining activities in the subject area. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by U Veeraiah and another farmer from Chinthagattu village with a plea to grant stay on the quarrying operations by five private companies — Pujitha, Falangani, Revuri Narayana Reddy, Balaji and Varsha stone crushers. The matter was posted to November 17 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp