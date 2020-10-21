Justice league

By Express News Service

Encroachment: HC notices to Collector, govt

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government, Nirmal Collector and Commissioner of Khanapur municipality seeking explanation for permitting private persons to allegedly raise illegal constructions on a government land at Thimmapur in Khanapur mandal of the district.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by Afreen Begum, a resident of Moghulpura in Khanapur, complaining that the revenue and municipal authorities are turning a blind eye when some private persons are resorting to illegal constructions on a government land and encroachment of a government school compound. The matter was posted to Nov 17 for further hearing.

Govt told to respond on mining at Chinthagattu

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government, State Pollution Control Board and five private companies involved in mining activities at Chinthagattu village in Hasanparthy mandal, Warangal, to respond to the contentions raised in a PIL case complaining that the quarrying operations in the village has been affecting human habitation and cattle living in the area.

The bench directed the authorities concerned to explain the rationale behind the decision in issuing quarrying lease permissions to the said private companies to operate and perform mining activities in the subject area. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by U Veeraiah and another farmer from Chinthagattu village with a plea to grant stay on the quarrying operations by five private companies — Pujitha, Falangani, Revuri Narayana Reddy, Balaji and Varsha stone crushers. The matter was posted to November 17 for further hearing.