Telangana bypoll: BJP condemns check on Dubbaka candidate M Raghunandan Rao's vehicle 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP vice-president DK Aruna and State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday condemned the intensive vehicle inspection of the party’s Dubbaka bypoll candidate, M Raghunandan Rao.

Alleging that the Congress and TRS had entered into a secret pact for the byelection, Aruna said the pink party had sent its leader to the Congress and ensured that he has a candidature.

She further accused the ruling party of harassing the BJP cadre in the constituency to create terror among them. "TRS leaders are moving freely without any harassment by police.Then why is the government harassing the BJP on many fronts. The ruling party has also been cutting electricity supply whenever our leaders speak at meetings," she said.