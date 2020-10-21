Telangana government will stand by the people: MAUD minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the Telangana government will support every person affected by last week's heavy rains and that it is ready to spend more on relief measures, if needed.

The government is providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to three-four lakh affected families in and around Hyderabad, he said and asked the MLAs to ensure that the aid reaches them all. He also asked them to visit relief camps and inspect the facilities being provided to the people. He told them to make sure that toilets are set up, apart from making medicines, blankets and food available.

KTR appealed to all the public representatives, residential welfare associations and NGOs to come together and support the government in providing relief measures to the citizens. He assured the citizens that the government will come up with permanent solutions to avoid flood-like situations in Hyderabad.

He visited the flood-hit areas of MS Maqta and Raj Nagar in Khairatabad, MJ Colony in Shaikpet, Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki, Ayyappa Colony in Nagole and Lingojiguda in LB Nagar. He said the government is distributing Rs 10,000 to the affected families as temporary relief.

Officials will soon inspect damaged houses and submit a report to the government, after which it will provide more financial support to families whose houses have been partially or completely damaged, he said. Earlier in the day, Rama Rao held a review meeting with the MLAs and MLCs of Hyderabad at Pragathi Bhavan. He asked them to stay on the ground for the next 10 days and ensure that relief measures are taken.

KTR calls for support

