Telangana minister T Harish Rao urges TRS cadre to use social media well

The Minister made these statements while holding a meeting with the party's social media wing representatives, in Dubbaka.

Published: 21st October 2020 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

TRS flag for representational purposes

TRS flag for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday urged the party cadre to use social media effectively and give befitting reply to the Opposition over fake allegations against the State. He also requested them to popularise the welfare and development schemes introduced by the government among the citizens.

The Minister made these statements while holding a meeting with the party's social media wing representatives, in Dubbaka. Harish also claimed that the TRS will fulfil all promises that it has made till date.

The Minister also said that the government's prime aim is to provide irrigation water to every acre of farmland in the State, which the leaders of the Opposition parties, mainly Congress, have been delaying by filing unnecessary petitions against government schemes.

He also reiterated that the government will provide proper compensation to the oustees of Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma and Ranganayakasagar projects. 

