1,579 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths reported in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana saw 1,579 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and five deaths, taking the State’s tally of active cases to 20,499 and toll to 1,287. The primary caseload came from GHMC limits with 256 cases, followed by Medchal (135 cases) and Khammam (106 cases).

On the whole, the State now has 2,26,124 cases, of which 70 per cent have been asymptomatic. Meanwhile, with nearly 1,811 patients being discharged on Tuesday, the cumulative discharge rate rose to 90.38 per cent, higher than the national average of 88.8 per cent