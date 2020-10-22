Congress wants PM Narendra Modi to declare flood situation in Telangana as 'national calamity'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has held its core committee meeting at Pragnyapur of Gajwel constituency on Tuesday night to discuss various issues, including the flood situation in Telangana and Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

During the meeting, the TPCC decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the present situation be declared as a national calamity. The Congress also wants the State government to increase the flood relief fund from Rs 500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.