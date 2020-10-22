NIT-Warangal to hold 18th convocation ceremony today

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will be held in a virtual mode on Thursday. Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, will attend the convocation ceremony in which over 1,600 students will take part from the safety of their homes.

As per the arrangements, the e-avatars of students will walk up the live dais to receive medals and degrees from the virtual avatars of dignitaries and the NIT director.The convocation ceremony will be telecasted live on the official YouTube link : https://youtu.be/pcIopgfIB1u, apart from the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the institution.