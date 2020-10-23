STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government order 131 for planned development: State government informs Telangana High Court

People who do not come forward for regularisation of their plots by paying requisite penal amount as per impugned GO will suffer from disqualification.

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government told the Telangana High Court that it has issued the GO 131 — for regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts in urban and rural areas under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), in larger public interest and for planned development in the State. 

People who do not come forward for regularisation of their plots by paying requisite penal amount as per impugned GO will suffer from disqualification as further registration of such plots and layouts will continue to be illegal, and they cannot be treated equal to the persons who have applied for regularisation, it noted.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, the government, represented by MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, filed counter affidavit in the PIL filed by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy with a plea to declare the Rules 10 and 13 of Telangana Regularisation of unapproved and illegal layout Rules, 2020, issued vide GO 131 dated August 31, 2020, as illegal. The petitioner contended that the impugned Rules are subjecting the common people to penalisation for no fault of theirs. 

The government further submitted that it has taken certain deterrent measures to curb the illegal or unauthorised layouts in future, and accordingly issued orders prohibiting registration of unauthorised plots and buildings. 

The government, in its counter affidavit, stated that the regularisation of unauthorised layouts is an important strategy in combating urban expansion and the funds mobilised through LRS are to be used for infrastructure development and to provide better amenities to the citizens. The LRS Rules, 2020 are intended to bring all unauthorised layouts into the planning framework.

The matter will come up for hearing on November 5. Three more PILs filed by Forum for Good Governance, a NGO represented by its secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, advocate P Sreedhar Reddy and city resident K Prasad Rao challenging the constitutional validity of GO 131, will also come up for hearing on the same day.

