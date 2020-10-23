STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao's tweet on COVID vaccine sparks Twitter war between TRS-BJP

The Twitter war between TRS and BJP followers intensified on Thursday when TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao reacted to a tweet on Covid vaccine. 

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Twitter war between TRS and BJP followers intensified on Thursday when TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao reacted to a tweet on Covid vaccine. 

A Twitter user with the handle @JaiSriRam tweeted: "@KTRTRS Did you take #COVAXIN shot when u visited bharat biotech? You are super exposed to crowd and still you are safe.Any other reason? (sic)."

Replying to this, KTR tweeted: "Nope. Didn’t get any COVID vaccine shot; apparently it’s reserved only for Bihar." (sic)

Responding to KTR’s tweet: another user with the handle @Hindus4Trump tweeted:  “Its not reserved only for Bihar, Nirmalaji said, “If and when” vaccine becomes available, it is up to the State govts to administer it for free or not. Now at Bihar govt level, it was decided to do it free.In Telangana u provide reservations n free stuff too. Pls dont misguide”. 

Yet another netizen, going by the name Narve Murali on the platform, addressing his tweet to KTR, tweeted: "Hey you are doing cheap politics. When KCR announced Rythu Bharosa is it not politics? Please  Thoroughly understand @nsitharaman speech You will also get vaccine n you can first supply to old city n Bhainsa. "

Santosh, who claimed to be a TRS supporter in his profile on the platform, replied: “Saw vote bank politics but first time in history bjp introducing vaccine politics” (sic).

KTR takes dig at Union Minister

The issue escalated on Twitter when KT Rama Rao, referring to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that the vaccine would be given to Bihar residents first, tweeted that “apparently it’s (the vaccine) reserved only for Bihar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter war TRS BJP COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp