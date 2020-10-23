KT Rama Rao's tweet on COVID vaccine sparks Twitter war between TRS-BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Twitter war between TRS and BJP followers intensified on Thursday when TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao reacted to a tweet on Covid vaccine.

A Twitter user with the handle @JaiSriRam tweeted: "@KTRTRS Did you take #COVAXIN shot when u visited bharat biotech? You are super exposed to crowd and still you are safe.Any other reason? (sic)."

Replying to this, KTR tweeted: "Nope. Didn’t get any COVID vaccine shot; apparently it’s reserved only for Bihar." (sic)

Responding to KTR’s tweet: another user with the handle @Hindus4Trump tweeted: “Its not reserved only for Bihar, Nirmalaji said, “If and when” vaccine becomes available, it is up to the State govts to administer it for free or not. Now at Bihar govt level, it was decided to do it free.In Telangana u provide reservations n free stuff too. Pls dont misguide”.

Yet another netizen, going by the name Narve Murali on the platform, addressing his tweet to KTR, tweeted: "Hey you are doing cheap politics. When KCR announced Rythu Bharosa is it not politics? Please Thoroughly understand @nsitharaman speech You will also get vaccine n you can first supply to old city n Bhainsa. "

Santosh, who claimed to be a TRS supporter in his profile on the platform, replied: “Saw vote bank politics but first time in history bjp introducing vaccine politics” (sic).

KTR takes dig at Union Minister

The issue escalated on Twitter when KT Rama Rao, referring to Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that the vaccine would be given to Bihar residents first, tweeted that “apparently it’s (the vaccine) reserved only for Bihar