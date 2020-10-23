NIT-Warangal's 18th convocation ceremony held virtually

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, was held in a virtual mode on Thursday. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank inaugurated the ceremony and addressed the students.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Teaching Learning Centre, Visvesvaraya Skill Development Centre and the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Guest House at the intitutes campus and laid the foundation for the Rudrama Devi ladies hostel complex. NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, attended the ceremony as the guest of honour. Institute director Dr NV Raman Rao was also present.

The convocation, organised using motion cap augmented reality virtual technology, was attended by a record number of 1,607 students. On the occasion, the Minister presented the institute gold medal to Apurva Bhardwaj of Chemical & Engineering for scoring the highest CGPA. Seven other students also received gold medals from distinguished guests.