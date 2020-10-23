Only 8.8 per cent of total COVID-19 cases in Telangana are active

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 scenario in Telangana appears to improve as only 8.86% of the State’s total cases are currently active, against the country's 10 per cent, revealed data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,456 cases reported on Wednesday, the State's tally went up to 2,27,580, of which, only 20,183 cases are active. Among the active cases, only 3,206 individuals (15 per cent) are hospitalised. A key reason in the improvement is that mask utilisation, early detection and isolation and standardisation of treatment protocols have helped in reducing cases.

“People are getting tested early on, which is giving them a good head start for treatment and recovery. Very few cases are reaching a critical stage, reducing the load on hospitals,” said Dr Kiran Madala, HOD Critical Care Medicine, GMC Nizamabad. The state’s recovery rate is 90.56%.

Meanwhile, five deaths were reported on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 254 were from GHMC, 98 cases from Rangareddy and 98 from Medchal.