Telangana bypoll: Dubbaka candidates can now have more election expenditure

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The amount that contesting candidates in Dubbaka bypoll can spend was raised to Rs 30.8 lakh from the earlier ceiling of Rs 28 lakh. The Law Ministry increased the ceiling on poll expenditure for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections by 10 per cent, and the information was published in the Gazette.

The Ministry took the decision based on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) recommendation, in view of curbs imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. ECI had laid down protocols for campaigning during the polls.

The ECI said it wanted to increase the ceiling as candidates could face problems to campaign with the existing restrictions.