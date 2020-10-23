Telangana minister T Harish Rao slams Congress, BJP for spreading lies ahead of bypoll

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Slamming the Opposition party leaders for spreading lies among the voters, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Thursday that the people of Dubbaka Assembly constituency are very brilliant and motivated and no matter how many lies the Congress and BJP leaders try to spread, they won’t believe any of them.

He made this statement while campaigning for TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha in Thogita mandal headquarters. Meanwhile, a few more leaders from various Opposition parties joined TRS in the presence of Harish on Thursday.

While addressing the gathering, the Minister said that the TRS government has done more work in six years than what Congress and TDP together could do in six decades of their rule. "Even if the Congress and BJP leaders can’t see the development works, the people surely can," he said.

Meanwhile, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, during a poll campaign here, said that if the Congress candidate wins the byelection, the State will witness major political changes.