Telangana: Women activists beat up man for trying to ditch wife to get married again

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) activists on Thursday beat up a man for allegedly trying to get married for a second time, and also assaulted two of the man’s relatives, in Nizamabad town.

According to Four Town SI M Laxmaiah, Ananth Raj, an employee of the Education Department, has been married to Sravani since 2018. For the past few months, he had sought proposals for a second marriage.

Sravani lodged a complaint with the police over the issue, after which Raj was sent to judicial remind. He got bail, and intended to marry his uncle’s daughter. On Thursday, Sravani called AIDWA activists and told them of her husband’s intentions, and also claimed her husband's family were trying to kill her and had taken away all the gold she had in her possession.

A group of activists entered the house and rescued Sravani. The activists got into a verbal argument with Ananth Raj and his two relatives, and beat them up.

Post the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the three injured to a hospital. Meanwhile, AIDWA activists said they had not beaten up anyone, but had only questioned Ananth Raj and his family members’ attitude.