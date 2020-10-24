ACB to take action on Nagaraju’s benamis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials seized gold and silver ornaments worth of Rs 70 lakh belonging to the deceased former Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, his benamis are likely to face action.

The ICICI Bank lockers, from where the ornaments were recovered, were on the names of PJ Mahendar Kumar and his brother P J Nandagopal.

Nagaraju was being investigated by the ACB in a corruption case and died by suicide in Chanchalguda prison. ACB officials found a lead to the jewellery stocked in the two bank lockers which were being operated by Nagaraju’s wife Sapna.

ACB officials suspect that Nagaraju used benamis for keeping his properties safe. Strict action will be initiated against both the benamis for helping the accused officer in protecting his illegal wealth.