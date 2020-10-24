STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers protest seeking resumption of Rythu Bazaar in Khammam

The protest was organised demanding the recommencement of the Rythu Bazaar, which used to held behind the RDO office for the last 20 years, that got suddenly stopped.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:48 AM

Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday

Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Continuing their protest demanding the Rythu Bazaar be held at its usual location, scores of farmers, along with BJP leaders, organised a huge rally in Khammam town on Friday morning. The protest went a bit aggressive, as a result of which tension prevailed in the town, when a few protestors attempted to lay siege to the Collector’s office.

The protest was organised demanding the recommencement of the Rythu Bazaar, which used to held behind the RDO office for the last 20 years, that got suddenly stopped.Meanwhile, once the protestors entered the Zilla Parishad (ZP) Centre, they were intercepted by the police and stopped from entering the Collectorate. In the meantime, a few BJP leaders and farmers escaped from the cops and entered the Collector’s office.In the wake of this, the cops took several protesting farmers and saffron party leaders into custody and shifted them to a nearby police station.

Meanwhile, two farmers climbed a nearby cell tower atop and continued raising anti-government slogans. It took the cops a lot of appealing to get the farmers come down.Speaking on the occasion, BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana and State BJP Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy demanded the government to immediately reopen the market. They also slammed the district administration for shifting the Rythu Bazaar.

