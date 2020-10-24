Harish Rao blasts saffron party for free vaccine pledge in Bihar

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Slamming the saffron party for its election manifesto for Bihar, in which the leaders have promised the voters of free Covid vaccines if the party comes to power in the State, Finance Minister T Harish Rao questioned why the vaccine would be distributed for free only in Bihar and not in Telangana.

The Minister made this statement on Friday while welcoming a couple of BJP activists who recently joined the pink party, at Mirdoddi on Friday. He also flayed the BJP for stooping low with such poll promises.

During his tour of Dubbaka on the day, Harish took part in poll campaigns at various places and speaking at one of the meetings, he pointed out that the TRS is receiving an overwhelming amount of support from people. While addressing a gathering at Rajakkapet in Dubbaka mandal, the Minister asked if the Central government would be willing to take up the challenge of providing jobs to one crore unemployed youth in the country.

He also ridiculed the BJP-led Centre asking how many jobs have they managed to provide till now and added that the pink party government has, so far, provided jobs to 1.24 lakh people. Meanwhile, Harish also extended Bathukamma festival greetings to the people of the State. He urged the people to celebrate the festival of Bathukamma with joy as it symbolises the culture and traditions of Telangana.

Dubbaka result will decide fate of farmers, says Uttam

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated on Friday that the fate of lakhs of farmers will depend on the Dubbaka election results. He made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating a camp office in the constituency. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been implementing nothing but anti-farmer policies since 2014. The TRS government not only neglected the welfare of farmers, but has been creating fresh problems for the farmers every season,” Uttam alleged.

He also blasted the TRS government for not extending any help to the farmers who lost their crop during heavy rains. “Though the government has pegged the crop loss at about 13 lakh acres, farmers’ organisations say that the figure is nothing less than 20 lakh acres,” he added.