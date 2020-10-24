STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-H develops neem bags to store seeds

The real-time storage experiment carried out for 75 days showed that 90 per cent of the seeds stored in these bags were uninfected.

A young girl carries a bunch of neem leaves in the wake of the Corona scare. (Photo |EPS/ Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the IIT-H have developed neem oil encapsulated electrospun polyurethane nanofibrous bags for seed storage. The real-time storage experiment carried out for 75 days showed that 90 per cent of the seeds stored in these bags were uninfected, while 70 per cent stored in commercial bags were found to be infected with storage fungi. 

The research, led by Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT-H, demonstrates the suitability of neem oil bags as an ideal storage system. “Polyurethane is the most favoured versatile polymer, and polyurethane nanofibers are elastic, semipermeable, thermally-stable with excellent strength. Hence, they are used in protective textiles, air filters, wound and dressing mats,” read the paper, co-authored by Sharma and his PhD students Mrunalini K Gaydhane, and Sampada P Pudkea.

