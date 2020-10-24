STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Karimnagar cops seize 39 noisy bikes

The drive which was temporarily stopped due to lockdown was resumed after receiving plaints from several locals.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  After a lull of over five months, the Karimnagar traffic cops have resumed cracking the whip on those vehicles that create noise pollution with modified silencers. In the last one week, the cops seized around 39 two-wheelers which had high-power exhaust silencers. 

Karimnagar traffic circle inspector (CI) G Tirumal told New Indian Express that after seizing these bikes, they removed the high-power silencers from all the vehicles and replaced them with original (officially permitted) ones with the help of mechanics. 

The cop mentioned that it is mostly bullet owners who replace their original silencers with high-powered ones, which emit high decibel noises and create much discomfort to fellow motorists and other people as well. We also levied fines on such violators, he added.

The drive which was temporarily stopped due to lockdown was resumed after receiving plaints from several locals. It was as per the directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy that the traffic cops resumed the drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bikes Karimnagar
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp