Karimnagar cops seize 39 noisy bikes

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After a lull of over five months, the Karimnagar traffic cops have resumed cracking the whip on those vehicles that create noise pollution with modified silencers. In the last one week, the cops seized around 39 two-wheelers which had high-power exhaust silencers.

Karimnagar traffic circle inspector (CI) G Tirumal told New Indian Express that after seizing these bikes, they removed the high-power silencers from all the vehicles and replaced them with original (officially permitted) ones with the help of mechanics.

The cop mentioned that it is mostly bullet owners who replace their original silencers with high-powered ones, which emit high decibel noises and create much discomfort to fellow motorists and other people as well. We also levied fines on such violators, he added.

The drive which was temporarily stopped due to lockdown was resumed after receiving plaints from several locals. It was as per the directions of Commissioner of Police (CP) VB Kamalasan Reddy that the traffic cops resumed the drive.