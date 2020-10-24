STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No quashing of case proceedings against PVP, says Telangana HC

The court made it clear that the police are at liberty to take appropriate action in the event of non-cooperation of PVP with the investigation officer.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to YSRC functionary Prasad Veera Potluri (PVP), the Telangana High Court said it was not inclined to quash proceedings in a case lodged against him at Banjara Hills police station regarding a property dispute. The Court directed the police to follow the CrPC procedure and the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar case while dealing with the said case. The court directed the police not to arrest PVP till completion of investigation and filing of final report.

The court made it clear that the police are at liberty to take appropriate action in the event of non-cooperation of PVP with the investigation officer. State public prosecutor C Pratap Reddy told the court that the case involves both civil and criminal issues. The investigation will reveal the purpose of the petitioner’s visit to the subject villa and alleged threatening of the members residing in such property, he said. Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for defacto complainant Vikram Kailash, contended that the matter had to be investigated on the factual aspects. Quashing of the proceedings at this stage is not proper, he said. “There is specific allegation against PVP that he, along with his goons, had trespassed into the community/society and also into the house of the defacto complainant, and threatened the family members,” he argued.

On the other hand, senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for PVP, contended that the petition is maintainable and that the police cannot proceed in the said case without issuance of notice under Section 41-A CrPC. In fact, the civil case has been converted into a criminal matter to harass the petitioner, he said. Another senior counsel Vedula Venkatarama, appearing for PVP, submitted that the case was registered based on false allegations. After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the judge passed the above order and disposed of the petitions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Prasad Veera Potluri
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp