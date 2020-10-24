No quashing of case proceedings against PVP, says Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to YSRC functionary Prasad Veera Potluri (PVP), the Telangana High Court said it was not inclined to quash proceedings in a case lodged against him at Banjara Hills police station regarding a property dispute. The Court directed the police to follow the CrPC procedure and the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar case while dealing with the said case. The court directed the police not to arrest PVP till completion of investigation and filing of final report.

The court made it clear that the police are at liberty to take appropriate action in the event of non-cooperation of PVP with the investigation officer. State public prosecutor C Pratap Reddy told the court that the case involves both civil and criminal issues. The investigation will reveal the purpose of the petitioner’s visit to the subject villa and alleged threatening of the members residing in such property, he said. Senior counsel T Niranjan Reddy, appearing for defacto complainant Vikram Kailash, contended that the matter had to be investigated on the factual aspects. Quashing of the proceedings at this stage is not proper, he said. “There is specific allegation against PVP that he, along with his goons, had trespassed into the community/society and also into the house of the defacto complainant, and threatened the family members,” he argued.

On the other hand, senior advocate Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for PVP, contended that the petition is maintainable and that the police cannot proceed in the said case without issuance of notice under Section 41-A CrPC. In fact, the civil case has been converted into a criminal matter to harass the petitioner, he said. Another senior counsel Vedula Venkatarama, appearing for PVP, submitted that the case was registered based on false allegations. After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the judge passed the above order and disposed of the petitions.