Power lines to cut through tiger corridor in Asifabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as migration of tigers from Maharashtra has been observed with increased sightings of the animal in Telangana, the standing committee of National Board for Wild Life (NBWL) gave clearance for diversion of 3.11 hectares of forest area in the tiger corridor between Tadoba and Kawal tiger reserves, for laying of power transmission lines, in Asifabad district. NBWL accorded the permission in favour of Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL).

According to publicly available documents with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the power transmission line running through Telangana requires diversion of 45 hectares forest area, of which 3.11 hectares runs through the tiger corridor.

The threats due to power lines running through the forest area are apparent. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has laid down the condition that WKTL must increase height of the towers, instead of carrying out insulation, to ensure that tigers and other wild animals are not electrocuted. Also, it advised to take measures to avoid collision and electrocution of birds by installing bird spikes.