STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Power lines to cut through tiger corridor in Asifabad

The threats due to power lines running through the forest area are apparent.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger, tiger census

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as migration of tigers from Maharashtra has been observed with increased sightings of the animal in Telangana, the standing committee of National Board for Wild Life (NBWL) gave clearance for diversion of 3.11 hectares of forest area in the tiger corridor between Tadoba and Kawal tiger reserves, for laying of power transmission lines, in Asifabad district. NBWL accorded the permission in favour of Warora Kurnool Transmission Limited (WKTL).

According to publicly available documents with the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the power transmission line running through Telangana requires diversion of 45 hectares forest area, of which 3.11 hectares runs through the tiger corridor.

The threats due to power lines running through the forest area are apparent. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has laid down the condition that WKTL must increase height of the towers, instead of carrying out insulation, to ensure that tigers and other wild animals are not electrocuted. Also, it advised to take measures to avoid collision and electrocution of birds by installing bird spikes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp