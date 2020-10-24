Shun flood politics, urges Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has asked the inter-ministerial Central team, which is assessing the rain damage to crops and properties, to submit a report on the same at the earliest.

The team called on Kishan at the Dilkusha Guest House here on Friday. Praveen Vasishta, who heads the five-member team, informed the Minister that they have not received a comprehensive report on the damages from the Telangana government.

Minister visits flood-hit areas

Kishan visited flood-affected areas in Musheerabad, Malakpet and LB Nagar Assembly constituencies. He heard out the residents’ grievances and instructed the officials to address their issues. Kishan said the Telangana government should use the State Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to the victims of the deluge, without resorting to politics.

When the State is collecting taxes in the name of regularisation, it is its responsibility to protect the people, he said. Stating that the urban floods were the result of lack of desiltation of open nalas and not encroachments, he said, such mistakes should not be repeated.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs also appealed to the flood victims of Hyderabad to keep their spirits up and recover from the devastation caused by the recent rains.