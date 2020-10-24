STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Shun flood politics, urges Kishan Reddy

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs also appealed to the flood victims of Hyderabad to keep their spirits up and recover from the devastation caused by the recent rains.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy with the inter-ministerial Central team at Dilkusha Guest House in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has asked the inter-ministerial Central team, which is assessing the rain damage to crops and properties, to submit a report on the same at the earliest. 

The team called on Kishan at the Dilkusha Guest House here on Friday. Praveen Vasishta, who heads the five-member team, informed the Minister that they have not received a comprehensive report on the damages from the Telangana government. 

Minister visits flood-hit areas

Kishan visited flood-affected areas in Musheerabad, Malakpet and LB Nagar Assembly constituencies. He heard out the residents’ grievances and instructed the officials to address their issues. Kishan said the Telangana government should use the State Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to the victims of the deluge, without resorting to politics. 

When the State is collecting taxes in the name of regularisation, it is its responsibility to protect the people, he said. Stating that the urban floods were the result of lack of desiltation of open nalas and not encroachments, he said, such mistakes should not be repeated. 

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs also appealed to the flood victims of Hyderabad to keep their spirits up and recover from the devastation caused by the recent rains.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp