Telangana EAMCET Agriculture results announced, girls bag top three ranks

This year, 78,981 candidates registered, 63,857 appeared and over 59,113, or about 92.57 per cent of candidates who appeared, qualified

Published: 24th October 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Students appearing for TS-EAMCET stand in a queue to enter the examination hall.| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, declared the TS EAMCET 2020 results for 'Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy' stream on Saturday.

This year, all the top three rankers are girls. Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, bagged rank one, followed by Bareddy Sali Thrisha Reddy of Sangareddy with rank 2 and Tummala Snikitha, who also secured All India Rank (AIR) rank 3 in NEET this year, with rank 3.

This year, 78,981 candidates registered, 63,857 appeared and over 59,113, or about 92.57 per cent of candidates who appeared, qualified. The results were announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Professor T Papi Reddy.

Among boys, Vishnu Sai, from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, secured rank four. Ranks 4 to 10 were all bagged by boys from Telangana. M Rushith, from Khammam, who had also secured AIR rank 33, bagged rank five in TS-EAMCET.

