Telangana floods: Clear water before restoring power, says KCR

Besides, 1,299 electric poles were damaged in GHMC area and have been repaired.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A whopping 1,145 agricultural transformers were found damaged by the recent Musi floods of which repairs have been completed for 386 and 759 are yet to be repaired, officials informed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, here on Friday.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to restore power in various places only after draining the water out or else it could lead to accidents. Rao also directed the officials to take up the relief and rehabilitation works on a war-footing basis.

“As water has entered into many houses, people are not even in a position to cook food. Hence we have decided to extend Rs 10,000 to each family as immediate financial assistance. If the poor get this assistance before Dasara it will be good for them. Ensure that every day one lakh people get this assistance,” the Chief Minister directed the officials.

Due to heavy rains and floods, 33/11 KV Sub Stations which were damaged at 15 places in the city have been resorted. At 1,080 places, 11 KV feeders were damaged and they also have been restored. In the city, 1,215 transformers were damaged and the officials have already restored 1,207 of them. The remaining eight transformers could not be repaired as they are still submerged. Around 586 transformers were submerged in Nalgonda, Bhongir, and Suryapet.

Besides, 1,299 electric poles were damaged in GHMC area and have been repaired. As many as 5,335 poles were damaged in the rural areas, of this, 3,249 poles have been repaired and 2,086 poles are being repaired, SPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy told the Chief Minister.  

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana flood
