Telangana govt gives best facilities to its cops, says Mahmood Ali

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the police and security agencies play key roles in maintaining law and order to ensure safety of citizens, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday said the State government has provided the best facilities to the police department in Telangana.

The Home Minister was a chief guest at a passing out parade of Sub-Inspectors held at TS Police Academy on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said a total of 1,162 cadets had finished training and were all set to join the police department.

The HM said every policeman should have knowledge of usage of technology to detect and prevent crime. “You must work towards a crime-free society and never relinquish the virtues of honesty, impartiality, respect for human rights, dedication to duty and sense of responsibility, come what may, while discharging your duties,” he said.

Welcoming the newly trained SIs into the police department, DGP M Mahendar Reddy said Hyderabad city stood first in implementing reforms for safety of citizens. The city topped world rankings in installation of CCTVs, and the newly introduced reforms led to good results, he said. He asked the SIs to work hard with commitment to serve the society.

Academy in-charge and Director K Sreenivas Reddy said it was a matter of pride that the Telangana State Police Academy had trained a total of 661 SCTSIs (Civil), 273 SCTRSIs (AR), 175 SCTRSIs (TSSP), 28 SCTSIs (IT&C), 25 SCTASIs (FPB) and 637 SCTWPCs (AR) successfully, in spite of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cadets were trained in indoor and outdoor subjects, using alternative training methods like debates, brainstorming sessions, quiz programmes, simulation exercises etc.

“Cadets performed important bandobast duties for Medaram Jathara, Municipal elections and the Ganesh immersion,” Director Sreenivas Reddy said.