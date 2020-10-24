STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Nine dead, 104 injured in accidents last week

The statistics were released as part of the traffic police’s efforts to make roads and commute safer as several of these could have been avoided.

Published: 24th October 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Covid-19 maybe claiming lives every single day, the roads in Cyberabad police limits are not far behind in claiming lives. At least nine deaths in accidents have been reported in the last one week as per a data set released by the Cyberabad Traffic Police. Nine fatal accidents led to nine deaths. Apart from these, 76 other non-fatal accidents injured nearly 104 individuals. 

The statistics were released as part of the traffic police’s efforts to make roads and commute safer as several of these could have been avoided. Eight of the deaths were that of motorists or pillion riders. At least five of these eight deaths occurred as they were not wearing helmets. 

“The data clearly reflects non-usage of a helmet caused the deaths. Even if helmets are worn, the accident results in death as the person wore a low quality helmet or had not put the strap on,” said a Cyberabad police official.

Over-speeding, drunk driving is also a major cause of worry. Twenty drunk driving cases were registered in one week and 18 cases of over-speeding. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 road accidents
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp