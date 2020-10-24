Telangana: Nine dead, 104 injured in accidents last week

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Covid-19 maybe claiming lives every single day, the roads in Cyberabad police limits are not far behind in claiming lives. At least nine deaths in accidents have been reported in the last one week as per a data set released by the Cyberabad Traffic Police. Nine fatal accidents led to nine deaths. Apart from these, 76 other non-fatal accidents injured nearly 104 individuals.

The statistics were released as part of the traffic police’s efforts to make roads and commute safer as several of these could have been avoided. Eight of the deaths were that of motorists or pillion riders. At least five of these eight deaths occurred as they were not wearing helmets.

“The data clearly reflects non-usage of a helmet caused the deaths. Even if helmets are worn, the accident results in death as the person wore a low quality helmet or had not put the strap on,” said a Cyberabad police official.

Over-speeding, drunk driving is also a major cause of worry. Twenty drunk driving cases were registered in one week and 18 cases of over-speeding.