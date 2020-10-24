We hand-hold firms, help set up operations: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that State government not only helped companies invest in Telangana, but also supported them in setting up operations in the State.

Participating in a session on ‘States-Invested in India’ hosted by the Public Affairs Forum of India’s 7th National Forum 2020, KTR said, “In Telangana, we don’t just help companies invest in the State, but also hand-hold the industries as they set up their operations.”

He added, “We act as advocates for our investors and take their policy inputs. We also parley with key GOI leaders for it in the interest of the nation.”

The Minister said that Telangana was the first State in India to introduce a self-certification policy (TS-iPASS) for investors. He said that it’s important to ensure that the existing investors were happy as they could be the biggest ambassadors of the State across the world. “Six years after this policy was launched, we successfully attracted USD 28 billion of investments, and 23 per cent of this has come from our existing investors,” said KTR.