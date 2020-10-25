STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

1,273 COVID-19 cases in Telangana take states active infections near 20,000 mark, five more die

The State’s positivity rate is at 3.6 per cent, with 2,30,274 cumulative cases recorded. Majority of the 1,273 cases, 227, were detected from within GHMC limits.

Published: 25th October 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Taking X-ray through portable X-ray machines in the Covid ward patient at Government Hospital in Karimnagar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana  recorded 1,273 cases of Covid-19 and five deaths on Friday, and with this, the State’s active cases stand at 19,937. The State’s death toll from Covid-19 has now crossed the 1,300 mark and stands at 1,303. The State detected these cases with 35,280 tests conducted.

The State’s positivity rate is at 3.6 per cent, with 2,30,274 cumulative cases recorded. Majority of the 1,273 cases, 227, were detected from within GHMC limits, followed by Medchal with 104 cases and Rangareddy with 102 cases.

Dr Rajasekhar put on ventilator

Tollywood actor Dr V Rajasekhar, who had tested positive for Covid- 19, has been put on a non-invasive ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit at the City Neuro Center hospital in Hyderabad, as per a note issued by the hospital.

The note stated that the actor’s condition was stable and that he was responding to treatment.

Jeevitha Rajasekhar discharged

Dr Rajasekhar’s wife wife, and Tollywood actress, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, who had also tested positive for Covid and was taking treatment in the same hospital, was discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the virus. She had moderate symptom

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp