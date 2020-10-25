1,273 COVID-19 cases in Telangana take states active infections near 20,000 mark, five more die

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,273 cases of Covid-19 and five deaths on Friday, and with this, the State’s active cases stand at 19,937. The State’s death toll from Covid-19 has now crossed the 1,300 mark and stands at 1,303. The State detected these cases with 35,280 tests conducted.

The State’s positivity rate is at 3.6 per cent, with 2,30,274 cumulative cases recorded. Majority of the 1,273 cases, 227, were detected from within GHMC limits, followed by Medchal with 104 cases and Rangareddy with 102 cases.

Dr Rajasekhar put on ventilator

Tollywood actor Dr V Rajasekhar, who had tested positive for Covid- 19, has been put on a non-invasive ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit at the City Neuro Center hospital in Hyderabad, as per a note issued by the hospital.

The note stated that the actor’s condition was stable and that he was responding to treatment.

Jeevitha Rajasekhar discharged

Dr Rajasekhar’s wife wife, and Tollywood actress, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, who had also tested positive for Covid and was taking treatment in the same hospital, was discharged on Saturday after testing negative for the virus. She had moderate symptom