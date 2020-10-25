STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assessment of rain damage by Central team an eyewash: Telangana Congress

Published: 25th October 2020 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad rains, Flood

Rainwater gushes through a street following heavy rains (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) called the constitution of a Central committee to assess damage caused by the torrential rains which lashed the State, an ‘eyewash’ by the ruling TRS and BJP governments.

TPCC members questioned how could the Central team assess the loss in just two-days. Speaking at a press conference held by AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan, former MPs Madhu Yashki Goud, and Anjan Kumar Yadav, said that instead of guiding the Central team, the State government and GHMC, have made efforts to hide their failures.

They also alleged that the TRS MLAs and corporators were distributing Rs 2,000 or Rs 3,000 in instead of the Rs 10,000 financial aid, which was announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

They demanded the government to give financial assistance in the form of bank cheques. 

Taking a dig at Chief Minister, Sravan said, “KCR is probably the only Chief Minister in the history, who did not visit the flood-hit areas and did not console the kin of those who lost lives due to rains.”

He alleged that the Central team had prepared the reports sitting in a five-star hotel as per the briefing given by State government officials.

Alleging that Asaduddin Owaisi have built Owaisi School of Excellence on Salkam lake in Bandlaguda, and Akkineni Nagarjuna have constructed N-Convention Centre by encroaching Tammidi Kunta lake, Madhu Yashki dared the Chief Minister to raze these illegal constructions.

Meanwhile, TPCC secretary Kailash wrote an open letter to the Central team explaining the ground reality in Telangana and urging them to make further visits to assess the actual damage.

Open letter to  Central team

AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan has listed several recommendations made by TPCC regarding relief measures that should be taken, in an open letter.

TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee TRS BJP Telangana Rains
