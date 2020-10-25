Development TRS brought about in six years, BJP, Congress couldn’t in 70: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday that while the TRS had offered transformers free of cost to farmers, during Congress rule, farmers had to pay Rs 30,000 for one transformer. The Minister said this while addressing an election campaign meeting at Dowlathabad.

Rao said farmers had witnessed hardships under the Congress government. He said at the time, many motors would get damaged due to voltage issues. He said farmers would face more problems if they vote for the opposition parties.

The Minister participated in election campaigns at Indupriyal, Posampally and Govindapur villages of Doultabad mandal.

Addressing a gathering, he said TRS government had been providing electricity free of cost to the agricultural sector for 24 hours, had provided drinking water to every house and had diverted Godavari waters to Dubbaka through Kondapochamma and Mallanna Sagar projects.

He said the government has been providing subsidy and insurance into their bank accounts within three days. There have been revolutionary changes after TRS came to power, farmers today don’t have problems like electricity cuts, burnt pumpset motors or damaged transformers, he said.

The Minister added that earlier, farmers would be under debts by digging more and more borewells. He said the government would provide financial assistance for construction of houses for those who owned plots in Dubbaka constituency.

He said the TRS had shown what development meant in these six years of rule, which the Congress and the BJP could surance of Rs 5 lakh within 11 days in case of any farmer’s death.

He said earlier, unlike now, it would be difficult to get fertilisers. He said the government was purchasing maize and paddy from farmers and depositing the money not do in the past 70 years.

He said the government has been implementing Kalyanalaxmi and KCR kits schemes. Meanwhile, BJP activists from several villages in the Doultabad mandal resigned from the party and joined the TRS on Saturday.

Farmers suffered under Congress: FM

Minister Harish Rao, while participating in election campaigns at villages of Doultabad mandal, said farmers had witnessed hardships under the Congress government, and they would face even more problems if they vote for the opposition parties in the upcoming polls