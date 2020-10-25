STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girls bag top three ranks in TS-EAMCET agriculture, veterinary, and pharmacy streams

Published: 25th October 2020 01:00 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Girls bagged the top three ranks in the TS EAMCET 2020, Agriculture, Veterinary, and Pharmacy streams, the results for which were released on Saturday.

Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu of Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, Bareddy Sai Thrisha Reddy, and Tummala Snikitha from Hyderabad secured rank 1,2 and 3. 

Snikitha, the daughter of a doctor couple in the city bagged rank three, both in EAMCET and also NEET this year. She is the NEET topper from Telangana.

Ranks four to 10 were all bagged by boys from Telangana. Vishnu Sai, from Nellore (AP) secured the fourth rank.

M Rushith, from Khammam, who had also secured All India Rank (AIR) Rank 33 in NEET undergraduate, seized the fifth rank in TS-EAMCET.  

Six out of 10 toppers in the Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy streams were students from Andhra Pradesh.  

“Rushith aspires to become a doctor like his grandfather,” said his father M Ramesh, who teaches at an engineering college in Khammam.

“He worked hard for both NEET and EAMCET exams.”  

As many as 78,981 candidates registered, 63,857  appeared, and over 59,113 or about 92.57 per cent of candidates who appeared have qualified, TSCHE Chairman Papi Reddy said. 

Seat allotment 

Meanwhile, the EAMCET seat allotment list has been released by TSCHE on its official website. Students will have to pay tuition fees by October 28. 

In the merit list, 75 per cent weightage is given to TS-EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects namely Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. 

Certificate verification for already booked slots will be held on October 30. Students will get a chance to exercise options till October 31.

The provisional allotment list for seats will be released on November 2. Spot admissions will be held on November 4. 

