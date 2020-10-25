KCR government buying maize is victory of people: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be reminded of his promises only if the TRS is defeated in the Dubbaka byelection.

He said that the CM’s announcement to give MSP for maize and DA to employees was a moral victory for people in Dubbaka as it was due to the Congress’s agitation that the State government had given its nod to procure maize.

Stating that the party would fight till justice was served to farmers, Uttam said that maize crops were adversely affected due to heavy rains in the State and that the government should procure the damaged maize by providing MSP.