MLC-elect and TRS leader Kavitha wishes people on Bathukamma

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC-elect and Telangana Jagruthi founder president Kalvakuntla Kavitha extended Bathukamma wishes to the people.

In a video address here on Saturday, Kavitha said that Bathukamma was all about colours and festivities.

“A festival that is celebrated with friends and family together sees a low side this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Kavitha, however, expressed happiness over the pride and excitement with which Bathukamma was being celebrated on social media by young girls.

Songs launched by Telangana Jagruthi on the occasion of Bathukamma had received huge support online and were on the top, she said.

Kavitha, in her video address, spoke about recent floods in the State along with the looming threat of Covid-19 and the challenges that people had faced in times of crisis.

Despite that, she applauded the spirit of humanity in the State and requested people to stand by each other in these difficult times.

She also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for releasing Rs 550 crore to ensure immediate relief towards those affected by the floods.

