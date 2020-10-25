Rs 10,000 aid to Telangana ryot who set paddy ablaze due to government apathy

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A day after a 35-year-old farmer from Gambhiraopet in in Rajanna-Sircilla district set his two-and-half acres of superfine paddy ablaze, a delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) met the distressed ryot, Deva Raju, and handed him financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

The team of TDP leaders, led by party State president L Ramana, consoled the farmer and promised him of all help. Ramana alleged that this situation was caused by the government’s regulated farming policy.

“With implementation of regulated farming, the ryots are confused. The government told them to cultivate superfine paddy and maize as an intercrop. However, it did not educate the ryots on how to protect their standing crops,” Ramana said.