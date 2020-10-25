Sagar Snake Society: Guardian of serpents in Telangana

K Amruth Rao By

WANAPARTHY: Cheerla Krishna Sagar was helping out his father in his field when he felt a sharp pain in his foot. The leaves of the grass rustled as a snake slithered away.

The 42-year-old was rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors administered an antivenom.

However, the medication backfired, leaving him with a slew of health issues.

Though a home guard by profession, Krishna Sagar isn’t unfamiliar with snakes. In fact, the Wanaparthy resident tells Express he has seen and killed hundreds of them at his father’s field.

But the snake that bit him was not poisonous at all, and therefore, the antivenom did him more harm than good. The incident piqued the home guard’s interest in snakes.

He began reading up on them, and realised he should not be killing them as they help maintain balance in the ecosystem. He then mastered the skill of capturing snakes non-violently.

The home guard went beyond his call of duty to establish Sagar Snake Society in 2012, in a bid to capture snakes from homes and fields and let them out in the wild.

The Society, based out of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, has been conducting awareness programmes at educational institutions and residential areas, urging citizens to alert them if they find snakes in their neighbourhood. It has 37 members so far.

“As soon as we receive a call about a snake, we go to the spot and capture it, free of cost. Sometimes, it gets hard for us because we have financial constraints. In fact, nobody even offers to pay for our fuel,” says Krishna Sagar. He urged the government to recognise the Society and provide it with financial support.

A matter of coexistence

Due to rapid urbanisation in the district, snakes, like many other wild animals, are left without habitats. They crawl into human spaces, often endangering the inhabitants.

The recent rains too have contributed heavily to the rise in the number of snakes in urban areas.

The Sagar Snake Society has captured at least 3,900 snakes in the last one year alone. Most of them were poisonous.

Recently, a viper, one of the most poisonous snakes in the world, was captured at tribal girls college on the outskirts of Wanaparthy.

They had also caught the same breed on a tree at Tirumalaiah Gutta.

Krishna Sagar urged farmers to wear chappals while working in their fields. “If you get bitten by a snake, try not to panic as it would increase your blood pressure and cause a heart attack,” he said. “You should tie a cloth around the bite, and untie it after five minutes. Repeat the exercise until you get treatment,” he said.