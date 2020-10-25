STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sagar Snake Society: Guardian of serpents in Telangana

Though a home guard by profession, Krishna Sagar isn’t unfamiliar with snakes. In fact, the Wanaparthy resident tells Express he has seen and killed hundreds of them at his father’s field.

Published: 25th October 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

The Society, based out of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, has been conducting awareness programmes at educational institutions and residential areas. (Photo | EPS)

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

WANAPARTHY:  Cheerla  Krishna Sagar was helping out his father in his field when he felt a sharp pain in his foot. The leaves of the grass rustled as a snake slithered away.

The 42-year-old was rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors administered an antivenom.

However, the medication backfired, leaving him with a slew of health issues.  

Though a home guard by profession, Krishna Sagar isn’t unfamiliar with snakes. In fact, the Wanaparthy resident tells Express he has seen and killed hundreds of them at his father’s field.

But the snake that bit him was not poisonous at all, and therefore, the antivenom did him more harm than good. The incident piqued the home guard’s interest in snakes.

He began reading up on them, and realised he should not be killing them as they help maintain balance in the ecosystem. He then mastered the skill of capturing snakes non-violently. 

The home guard went beyond his call of duty to establish Sagar Snake Society in 2012, in a bid to capture snakes from homes and fields and let them out in the wild.

The Society, based out of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, has been conducting awareness programmes at educational institutions and residential areas, urging citizens to alert them if they find snakes in their neighbourhood. It has 37 members so far.

“As soon as we receive a call about a snake, we go to the spot and capture it, free of cost. Sometimes, it gets hard for us because we have financial constraints. In fact, nobody even offers to pay for our fuel,” says Krishna Sagar. He urged the government to recognise the Society and provide it with financial support. 

A matter of coexistence

Due to rapid urbanisation in the district, snakes, like many other wild animals, are left without habitats. They crawl into human spaces, often endangering the inhabitants.

The recent rains too have contributed heavily to the rise in the number of snakes in urban areas. 

The Sagar Snake Society has captured at least 3,900 snakes in the last one year alone. Most of them were poisonous.

Recently, a viper, one of the most poisonous snakes in the world, was captured at tribal girls college on the outskirts of Wanaparthy.

They had also caught the same breed on a tree at Tirumalaiah Gutta. 

Krishna Sagar urged farmers to wear chappals while working in their fields. “If you get bitten by a snake, try not to panic as it would increase your blood pressure and cause a heart attack,” he said. “You should tie a cloth around the bite, and untie it after five minutes. Repeat the exercise until you get treatment,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sagar Snake Society
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp