Telangana Governor says NMC will improve medical education sector

HYDERABAD: Calling the National Medical Commission (NMC) a revolutionary game changer in the field of medical education and healthcare, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that the NMC would fix the setbacks in healthcare.

She was speaking during a press meet organised by Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) about importance of the National Medical Commission.

The commission which was formed after subsuming the Medical Council of India (MCI) in September, 2020, has already proposed several changes in medical education.

“One of the key reforms it is offering is to add transparency in admissions by making medical colleges accountable,” explained the Governor.

She welcomed revision in clauses such as a capital requirement of Rs 400 crore, five acres of land to set up medical colleges.

“From my experience, I have seen how such clauses and other factors such as corruption made PG medical education inaccessible to the poor. The seats are too few at the moment.

Inevitably, students from marginalised backgrounds suffer,” said Dr Tamilisai.

She noted that with NMC, the number of seats would be increased to meet the sharp shortage in manpower at the earliest which in turn would benefit India’s large population.