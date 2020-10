By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Collectors of Siddipet and Medak districts were transferred on Saturday night, ahead of the Dubbaka bypoll.

As suggested by the Election Commission, Bharati Hollikeri has been posted as Siddipet Collector, replacing P Venkata Rami Reddy.

Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik has been given full additional charge (FAC) as Mancherial Collector, and Karimnagar’s K Shashanka has been given FAC as Peddapalli Collector.

Hollikeri is relieved from the FAC as Peddapalli Collector.