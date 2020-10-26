STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dubbaka bypoll: High drama as police recovers Rs 18.67 lakh from BJP candidate's relative

Police said that the cash was meant for influencing voters, in view of the election, which is scheduled for November 3.

Published: 26th October 2020 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers burn effigy of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo| EPS)

BJP workers burn effigy of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: High drama and tension prevailed at the Lecturer's Colony in Siddipet on Monday after the police recovered Rs 18.67 lakh from the house of S Anjan Rao, a relative of Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in the Dubbaka by-election.

Police said that the cash was meant for influencing voters, in view of the election, which is scheduled for November 3.

Soon after the police recovered cash and were about to leave the premises, the candidate -- Raghunandan Rao reached the place with a large number of his followers. This was followed by a squabble between the BJP leader, his followers and the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the BJP party workers caught hold of a police constable who had money in a bag and snatched it from him. They alleged that the cash was being planted by the police in Raghunandan Rao's house to falsely accuse him of using money to influence voters.

Later in the day, BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken into preventive custody by the police as he reached Siddipet from Karimnagar in support of Raghunandan Rao. Videos of the police manhandling the BJP leader went viral on social media.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy also reached Siddipet at night. He tweeted terming the "brutal assault" on and "unjustifiable" arrest of BJP state president as undemocratic and disgraceful. He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inquired with the state's party leaders regarding the incident.

Speaking on the issue, Siddipet Police Commissioner, Joel Davis told media that the police received a tip-off regarding usage of money for influencing voters in Dubbaka by-election following which it conducted searches at three places -- residences of Siddipet Municipality Chairman, Rajanarasu, father-in-law of Raghunandan Rao, S Ram Gopal Rao and one of his relatives, S Anjan Rao.

"He said that his brother-in-law Jithendar Rao sent the money through his driver, for the sake of Dubbaka by-election to influence the voters and it was to be distributed in small amounts. Everything was video graphed and after the cash was seized, search report was given to the family members," Davis said.

Davis further added, "Raghunandan Rao came there along with 200 members and 20-30 members immediately went inside and snatched Rs 5.87 lakh. Everything was recorded in the video. Culprits will be identified and criminal cases will be registered against them."

Ram Gopal Rao said that around 40 policemen and 20 persons in civil clothes raided the house. He alleged that the police took away mobile phones from family members and their behaviour was inappropriate.

BJP senior leaders Jitender Reddy and G Vivek had also rushed to Siddipet but were later taken under preventive custody by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubbaka by-election BJP cash distribution
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp