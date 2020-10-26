Dubbaka bypoll: High drama as police recovers Rs 18.67 lakh from BJP candidate's relative

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: High drama and tension prevailed at the Lecturer's Colony in Siddipet on Monday after the police recovered Rs 18.67 lakh from the house of S Anjan Rao, a relative of Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in the Dubbaka by-election.

Police said that the cash was meant for influencing voters, in view of the election, which is scheduled for November 3.

Soon after the police recovered cash and were about to leave the premises, the candidate -- Raghunandan Rao reached the place with a large number of his followers. This was followed by a squabble between the BJP leader, his followers and the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the BJP party workers caught hold of a police constable who had money in a bag and snatched it from him. They alleged that the cash was being planted by the police in Raghunandan Rao's house to falsely accuse him of using money to influence voters.

Later in the day, BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar was taken into preventive custody by the police as he reached Siddipet from Karimnagar in support of Raghunandan Rao. Videos of the police manhandling the BJP leader went viral on social media.

#WATCH: Ruckus was created during the search that was conducted at a location related to BJP's Dubbak assembly seat by-poll candidate Raghunandan Rao.



Siddipet police say,"Rs 18.67 lakhs was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs & ran away." #Telangana (26.10.20) pic.twitter.com/scfRY8OoK1 — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy also reached Siddipet at night. He tweeted terming the "brutal assault" on and "unjustifiable" arrest of BJP state president as undemocratic and disgraceful. He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inquired with the state's party leaders regarding the incident.

Speaking on the issue, Siddipet Police Commissioner, Joel Davis told media that the police received a tip-off regarding usage of money for influencing voters in Dubbaka by-election following which it conducted searches at three places -- residences of Siddipet Municipality Chairman, Rajanarasu, father-in-law of Raghunandan Rao, S Ram Gopal Rao and one of his relatives, S Anjan Rao.

"He said that his brother-in-law Jithendar Rao sent the money through his driver, for the sake of Dubbaka by-election to influence the voters and it was to be distributed in small amounts. Everything was video graphed and after the cash was seized, search report was given to the family members," Davis said.

Davis further added, "Raghunandan Rao came there along with 200 members and 20-30 members immediately went inside and snatched Rs 5.87 lakh. Everything was recorded in the video. Culprits will be identified and criminal cases will be registered against them."

Ram Gopal Rao said that around 40 policemen and 20 persons in civil clothes raided the house. He alleged that the police took away mobile phones from family members and their behaviour was inappropriate.

BJP senior leaders Jitender Reddy and G Vivek had also rushed to Siddipet but were later taken under preventive custody by the police.