After suspicions on police informer, Maoists kill own courier in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Maoists in the agency areas of Bhadrachalam reportedly killed their own courier at Cherla mandal on Sunday, suspecting he was a police informant. The deceased identified as Nayakulapu Eshwar from Mallampalli village of Mulugu district was rumoured to be a home guard. The police later clarified that he was, in fact, a Maoist courier.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, in a statement, said that the police found his body in the forests of Chennapuram and Gorukonda villages. He worked for the party’s top leaders Haribhushan and Damodar. Police sources said that he was tortured by the Maoists before killing him. "They have branded him a police informant in order to create confusion among people," they said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against Maoists at Cherla police station, said the SP. It may be mentioned that the party workers had killed a businessman named Bheemeswara Rao in Alubaka village a few days ago, and warned TRS and BJP leaders of the same fate.

Branded him as an informant, says police

