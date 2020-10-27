STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP banks on money, not itself: Telangana minister T Harish Rao on Rs 18 lakh recovery

He lashed out at BJP activists saying they behaved like goondas and tried to grab the recovered cash from the police.

Published: 27th October 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | S Senbagapandian, EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the BJP was trying to win the Dubbaka bypoll with money because the party had little faith in itself. He was reacting to the recovery of over Rs 18 lakh cash from the house of a relative of Dubbaka BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao. He lashed out at BJP activists saying they behaved like goondas and tried to grab the recovered cash from the police. 

If the BJP was indeed sincere, then it ought to cooperate with the police, the Minister said. Police had also raided the house of Municipal Chairman Kadvergu Rajanarsu municipal and another TRS party leader on Monday morning.

"We co-operated fully. But Raghunandan Rao is trying to create a law and order problem. Police earlier intercepted Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash meant for distribution in Dubbaka by Raghunandan Rao at Shameerpet," Harish Rao said at a meeting in Dubbaka. The Minister questioned whether any of the promises made to the people by the BJP at the Centre had been fulfilled. 

The Minister wondered about the other promises made by the BJP such as one crore jobs annually and a turmeric board in Nizamabad.  Do the BJP-ruled States implement Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, free power etc, he queried. Congress and BJP leaders from Chinna Masan Palli and Palle Pahad village who joined the TRS in Dubbaka were welcome into the party fold by Harish Rao.

VHR says TRS, BJP misleading voters

Expressing dismay over the turn of events in Dubbaka, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said that the TRS and BJP were resorting to “cash-for-votes” politics and misleading voters. Meanwhile, the TPCC alleged that former Siddipet Collector P Venkata Rami Reddy was transferred because he fought against tainted officials

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubbaka bypoll T Harish Rao Telangana Police M Raghunandan Rao BJP
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp