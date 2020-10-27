BJP banks on money, not itself: Telangana minister T Harish Rao on Rs 18 lakh recovery

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleged that the BJP was trying to win the Dubbaka bypoll with money because the party had little faith in itself. He was reacting to the recovery of over Rs 18 lakh cash from the house of a relative of Dubbaka BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao. He lashed out at BJP activists saying they behaved like goondas and tried to grab the recovered cash from the police.

If the BJP was indeed sincere, then it ought to cooperate with the police, the Minister said. Police had also raided the house of Municipal Chairman Kadvergu Rajanarsu municipal and another TRS party leader on Monday morning.

"We co-operated fully. But Raghunandan Rao is trying to create a law and order problem. Police earlier intercepted Rs 40 lakh unaccounted cash meant for distribution in Dubbaka by Raghunandan Rao at Shameerpet," Harish Rao said at a meeting in Dubbaka. The Minister questioned whether any of the promises made to the people by the BJP at the Centre had been fulfilled.

The Minister wondered about the other promises made by the BJP such as one crore jobs annually and a turmeric board in Nizamabad. Do the BJP-ruled States implement Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, free power etc, he queried. Congress and BJP leaders from Chinna Masan Palli and Palle Pahad village who joined the TRS in Dubbaka were welcome into the party fold by Harish Rao.

VHR says TRS, BJP misleading voters

Expressing dismay over the turn of events in Dubbaka, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said that the TRS and BJP were resorting to “cash-for-votes” politics and misleading voters. Meanwhile, the TPCC alleged that former Siddipet Collector P Venkata Rami Reddy was transferred because he fought against tainted officials