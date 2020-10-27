Boy kills self after kin say no to buying phone

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : A boy studying in Class X allegedly killed himself after his parents refused to buy him a smart phone for online classes. Ravi Prasad, 15, was found hanging to the ceiling of his house at Tirumalpur village in Jagtial district on Monday.

Ravi had been attending online classes on his father’s phone. He wanted a phone of his own, but his parents said he would have to wait for a while. Ravi’s father Swamy said that he was planning to buy him a new phone after his cotton produce was sold off. “I didn’t expect him to take this extreme step for a smart phone,” said an inconsolable Swamy. “If we had known a new phone meant so much to him, we would have bought it right away,” said Ravi’s mother Sujatha.