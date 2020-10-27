STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

By-poll heat: Telangana BJP demands transfer of Siddipet Police Commissioner

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis was rude with him and some of senior leaders of the saffron party.

Published: 27th October 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate M Raghunandana Rao speaking with police against the seizing cash from the house of relatives of in Sidedipet in Telangana on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KARIMNAGAR: Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday undertook "Deeksha" (sit-in protest) alleging that the ruling TRS party is planning to postpone Dubbak Assembly by-poll by hook or crook and is using police force to harass his party workers.

He demanded that the Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis be transferred immediately as the official was rude with him and some of senior leaders of BJP and prevented him from going to Dubbaka though he obtained permission from the Election Commission as star campaigner for the Assembly by- poll.

"Fearing defeat the TRS party is planning to get the polls postponed. Me, along with other leaders, were prevented from going to Dubbak (on Monday night). Despite me being an MP, the Siddipet Commissioner shoved me. We demand his immediate transfer," Sanjay told P T I.

He further alleged that the TRS party is trying to create a law and order problem in the constituency to get the by-poll postponed.

Sanjay demanded that central forces be deployed for the by-polls and the state government to remove all the "false cases" foisted against BJP workers.

Amid high drama, Police on Monday seized Rs 18.67 lakh cash in Siddipet town from the house of a relative of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

However, Rs 12.8 lakh out of the seized money was snatched away allegedly by some unidentified persons, police had said on Monday.

BJP workers in large numbers gathered in Siddipet and protested against the police, alleging that the police was trying to plant the money, a charge denied by them.

ALSO READ | TRS government harassing its opponent in Telangana: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

On hearing the news of the money seizure, Sanjay and other leaders were prevented in Siddipet from going to Dubbak.

Meanwhile, Siddipet police Commissioner Joel Davis dismissed allegations that police was trying to plant the cash bag at the residence of BJP leaders and termed the allegations as "absolutely wrong and rubbish".

He said around 20-30 people attacked the election team and snatched the money and separate cases were registered with regard to cash seizure and the snatching incident.

According to him, the attack on the team was planned and they would probe if any conspiracy angle was behind it.

On the police preventing Sanjay Kumar from entering Siddipet, the senior police official clarified saying he had personally requested and explained to the Karimnagar MP not to come keeping in view of the law and order situation there.

ALSO READ | BJP banks on money, not itself: Telangana minister T Harish Rao on Rs 18 lakh recovery

"But he came and was taken away by the police," Davis said, adding no political party leader was stopped from campaigning.

By-elections to the Dubbak Assembly constituency will be held on November 3.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday night met Raghunandan Rao in Siddipet who briefed him about the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Sanjay Kumar and asked about the incident, BJP sources said on Tuesday.

State Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who is leading the TRS campaign in Dubbak, had dismissed allegations against the ruling party and said the BJP was trying to gain sympathy by claiming to be a victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubbaka Bypoll TRS BJP Joel Davis Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp