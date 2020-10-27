STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Case against unknown persons for circulating morphed pictures of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

According to the police, one Krishna had lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had noticed morphed pictures of the Chief Minister on Facebook.

Published: 27th October 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Monday registered cases against unknown persons for defaming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by morphing his pictures and posting them on social media. 

Cases were registered under Section 67 of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), Section 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), Section 505 (1) (c) (Intent to incite any group), as well as other sections under the IPC.

According to the police, one Krishna had lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had noticed morphed pictures of the Chief Minister on Facebook. The complainant stated that the pictures would hurt the sentiments of the people and requested the police to take action against it.

The police stated that they had verified the details and had written to the Facebook management to remove the content. Based on the IP address, the police will try to nab the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR morphed photos Hyderabad Police
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp