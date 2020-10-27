Case against unknown persons for circulating morphed pictures of Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cyber crime police on Monday registered cases against unknown persons for defaming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao by morphing his pictures and posting them on social media.

Cases were registered under Section 67 of IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), Section 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation), Section 505 (1) (c) (Intent to incite any group), as well as other sections under the IPC.

According to the police, one Krishna had lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had noticed morphed pictures of the Chief Minister on Facebook. The complainant stated that the pictures would hurt the sentiments of the people and requested the police to take action against it.

The police stated that they had verified the details and had written to the Facebook management to remove the content. Based on the IP address, the police will try to nab the accused.