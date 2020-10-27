Four days after ex-Telangana minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy's demise, wife Ahalya passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a tough battle with COVID-19 and a tougher recovery, wife of former Home Minister of Telangana Nayani Narsimha Reddy, Nayani Ahalya, passed away on Monday.

In fact, it was only four days ago that the former minister had died due to an extensive lung damage triggered by the virus. Sixty-four-year-old Ahalya was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills on October 20 with post-COVID medical complications. She suffered from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, which aggravated over the last six days.

Ahalya was last seen at the funeral of her husband in a wheelchair a few days ago. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed deep sorrow on the demise of Nayani’s wife. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family, and prayed to God to rest the deceased soul in peace.