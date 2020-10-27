STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mission Bhagiratha: HC directs Telangana government to reply to outsourced staff's plea

A petition filed by Y Vinay and 137 others urged the Telangana government to accommodate them in the newly created 2,000 posts of 'work inspectors'.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the petition filed by 138 persons, who worked on outsourcing basis as 'work inspectors' in Mission Bhagiratha Department, challenging the authorities decision in disengaging their services enmasse without prior notice.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this order recently in a petition filed by Y Vinay and 137 others urging Telangana government to accommodate them in the newly created 2,000 posts of 'work inspectors' by taking into consideration their last five years experience and skill.

Petitioners' counsel Ch Ganesh told the court that in June, the authorities concerned issued a memo to disengage their services during the pandemic period without any prior notice though they have discharged their duties on par with regularly appointed ‘work inspectors’.

No salaries were paid during the pandemic situation. The action of the government amounts to exploitation, he added, and urged the court to direct the government to absorb the petitioners as 'work inspectors' or in any other equivalent posts on regular basis.

He cited various court judgments to support his contentions on the issue. After hearing the case, the HC directed the State to respond on the issue by filing counter affidavit and posted the matter to November 4 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mission Bhagiratha Telangana High Court Telangana work inspectors
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp