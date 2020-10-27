Mission Bhagiratha: HC directs Telangana government to reply to outsourced staff's plea

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the petition filed by 138 persons, who worked on outsourcing basis as 'work inspectors' in Mission Bhagiratha Department, challenging the authorities decision in disengaging their services enmasse without prior notice.

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this order recently in a petition filed by Y Vinay and 137 others urging Telangana government to accommodate them in the newly created 2,000 posts of 'work inspectors' by taking into consideration their last five years experience and skill.

Petitioners' counsel Ch Ganesh told the court that in June, the authorities concerned issued a memo to disengage their services during the pandemic period without any prior notice though they have discharged their duties on par with regularly appointed ‘work inspectors’.

No salaries were paid during the pandemic situation. The action of the government amounts to exploitation, he added, and urged the court to direct the government to absorb the petitioners as 'work inspectors' or in any other equivalent posts on regular basis.

He cited various court judgments to support his contentions on the issue. After hearing the case, the HC directed the State to respond on the issue by filing counter affidavit and posted the matter to November 4 for further hearing.