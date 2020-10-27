Road over Bridge at Madhavanagar railway crossing in Telangana's Nizamabad gets central nod

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a four-lane Road over Bridge (RoB) at Madhavanagar railway level crossing gate between Nizamabad and Dichpally railway stations under the limits of Secunderabad-Mudked, said Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Monday. Arvind has received a communication dated October 21 from railway officials in this regard.

According to a letter sent by Railway Board Civil Engineering (B&S) Director ON Sharma, the total estimated cost of the RoB is Rs 93.12 crore. Of this, the Railway Board's share is Rs 30.05 crore and State government’s share is Rs 63.07 crore.

The approval for the RoB has been pending for the past several years. People from Nizamabad, Bodhan, and several other areas, travel to Hyderabad through Madhavanagar, and due to the railway gate at Madhavanagar, traffic jams occur regularly in the area. Even several hospitals, send patients to Hyderabad in ambulances, and they, too, have to wait at the railway gate.

Keeping these issues in mind, citizens of Nizamabad and Bodhan, had been demanding construction of an RoB at Madhavanagar since several years. During the Parliament elections, Arvind had highlighted the issue through social media.

In a press statement, Arvind said, he had made several representations to the State government about the RoB. He said after becoming an MP, he also reviewed the issue with R&B officials at district level. He hoped that the government would complete the construction of the RoB within one year.