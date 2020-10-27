Southwest monsoon starts withdrawing from Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest Monsoon started withdrawing from Telangana on Monday and is expected to completely withdraw from the State and across the country by October 28, said the India Meteorological Department.

From the start of the southwest monsoon season on June 1 till October 26, Telangana received 54 per cent more rainfall than normal - 124.9 cm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 80.9 cm, according to Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Hyderabad received a massive 124 cm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 66 cm. Of the 33 districts, 17 districts received ‘large excess’ rainfall, more than 60% above normal. Ten districts received ‘excess’ rainfall, 20-59% above normal, and six received ‘normal’ rainfall, 19% below or above normal.