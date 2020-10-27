STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Cracks on Singasamudram Cheruvu bund worry locals

Published: 27th October 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cracks on the Singasamudaram Cheruvu bund

Cracks on the Singasamudaram Cheruvu bund. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : The embankment of Singasamudram Cheruvu, located about 23 km from Rajanna-Sircilla district headquarters, has developed huge cracks. One of the very few tanks with three spillways in the State, Singasamudram brimmed with water in the recent rains.

However, over the last three days, the tank’s bund has been developing cracks. Locals, who noticed the crevices, alerted the authorities concerned. On Monday, the officials began filling them up.

Singasamudram has an ayacut of 3,000 acres, covering nearly five villages. The tank, situated in Gabhiraopet mandal, was renovated under the Mission Kakatiya Scheme about four years ago. The tank was first constructed in the Kakatiya era.

 Now, with the development of cracks on the bund, it appears that the contractor did not do a good job of the renovation. Photos and videos of the cracked bund has gone viral on social media. 

The Irrigation Department officials, meanwhile, are in the process of restoring the bund. They have pressed another contractor into service to strengthen the embankment by filling the cracks with soil. Residents in the area said that a major mishap was averted thanks to the timely response of the authorities concerned in restoring the bund.

